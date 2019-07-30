Dwyer has been hired as an assistant coach for AHL Charlotte.

Dwyer spent the entirety of his seven-year NHL career with Carolina, so it makes sense for him to return to the organization as a coach now that he's officially hung up his skates after playing overseas for two seasons. The 2002 fourth-round pick will retire having totaled 42 goals and 93 points in 416 career NHL appearances.

