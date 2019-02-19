Patrick Eaves: Cut by Anaheim

Eaves was placed on waivers by the Ducks on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Eaves has only suited up in just nine games in the past two years for the Ducks and has been hampered by an illness. The 34-year-old will look to get healthy first and foremost, but it's unlikely he lands with another club in the near future.

