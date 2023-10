Kane's agent Pat Brisson said Thursday that the winger has been cleared for contact as he recovers from hip surgery, Mario Tirabassi of CHGO Sports reports.

Kane is expected to start seriously considering offers from teams in November. The 34-year-old appears on track to be back in game action in the near future, but his fantasy value will largely hinge on what kind of role his new team gives him. Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June.