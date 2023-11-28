Kane (hip) has reportedly agreed to terms on a contract with Detroit, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN on Tuesday.

Kane will almost certainly be thrust into a top-six role with the Wings, perhaps replacing Joe Veleno on the top line to play alongside Dylan Larkin. In addition to his even-strength role, the veteran winger should be in the mix for a spot with the No. 1 power-play unit, though he's reportedly told the club that's not a prerequisite. After undergoing a major hip procedure, it's hard for fantasy players to know exactly what they will be getting out of Kane, but certainly, a 40-50 point campaign, depending on when he first suits up for his new club, is not out of the question. Immediately reports weren't clear when Kane might officially sign, though it likely won't be long.