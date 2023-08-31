Kane (hip) has resumed skating and may be ahead of schedule in his recovery from hip resurfacing surgery, John Wawrow of The Associated Press reports.

Kane was initially given a 4-6 month recovery timeline when he underwent the surgery in June, but it's now possible he could be ready before the start of the season if he avoids setbacks over the next month. The winger remains unsigned and is expecting to receive contract offers once training camps open in mid-September. Kane added "If someone wanted to come and give an offer that I was excited about, and a situation that I'm excited about, it's not like I wouldn't be listening just because of the situation I'm in," suggesting he could sign with a team ahead of camp. The star winger would likely slot into a top-six role with any team while also being in line for significant power-play time.