Marleau will not be back with San Jose, according to agent Pat Brisson, and is looking for alternative options, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After securing his release from Toronto, via a trade and buyout courtesy of Carolina, it seemed the table was set for Marleau to make a return to the Sharks. It appears, however, that the two sides haven't been able to make it work and the 39-year-old will be looking for a new home. Over the course of his 21-year NHL career, the center racked up 551 goals and 615 assists in 1657 games, adding another 127 points in 191 playoffs appearances. Marleau will no doubt be eager to land with a club in the playoff hunt, but probably needs to be willing to accept a significantly reduced paycheck.