Marleau joined Joe Thornton at the Shark's practice facility Monday, NHL.com reports.

After being traded to Carolina from Toronto and having his contract bought out by the Hurricanes, it has long been assumed that Marleau would make his way back to the Sharks' organization. While not exactly a contract agreement, the fact that the veteran is taking part in offseason workouts in San Jose is a good indication a deal is in the works.

More News
Our Latest Stories