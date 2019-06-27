The Hurricanes will buy out the final two years of Marleau's contract, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Marleau made it clear that he was really only interested in playing in California in 2019-20 before he was traded to Carolina, so the Hurricanes essentially agreed to take on his cap hit in order to pick up a 2020 first-round pick from the Maple Leafs. Now that he's an unrestricted free agent, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Marleau will reunite with the Sharks on a short-term, team-friendly deal.