Patrick Marleau: Will be bought out by Carolina
The Hurricanes will buy out the final two years of Marleau's contract, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Marleau made it clear that he was really only interested in playing in California in 2019-20 before he was traded to Carolina, so the Hurricanes essentially agreed to take on his cap hit in order to pick up a 2020 first-round pick from the Maple Leafs. Now that he's an unrestricted free agent, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Marleau will reunite with the Sharks on a short-term, team-friendly deal.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Marleau: Dished to Carolina•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: More trade speculation•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Wants trade to Western US team•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Back in point column•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Factors into Game 1 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Even-strength play falls off cliff•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...