Patrick Maroon: Expected to sign with Blues
Maroon is expected to sign a deal with St. Louis, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
The 30-year-old winger is recovering from offseason back surgery, which is possibly what led to the delay in his signing. He scored 17 goals and 43 points last season with Edmonton and New Jersey after potting 27 goals during the 2016-17 campaign. Maroon should see an uptick in his goal scoring this year on a top-six line centered by either Brayden Schenn or Ryan O'Reilly. He is also expected to be healthy in time for training camp.
