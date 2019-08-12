Patrick Maroon: Remains unsigned
Maroon is still an unrestricted free agent as of Aug. 11.
Maroon accepted a hefty discount in order to play for his hometown team last season, signing a one-year contract worth $1.75 million with the Blues. Although the season started out bumpy, Maroon was a solid contributor with 28 points in 74 games, and his legacy was cemented with a Game 7, double-overtime goal against the Stars in the second round of playoffs. The Blues have spent their offseason signing younger talents such as Jordan Binnington, Oskar Sundqvist and Joel Edmundson, so the cap space is dried up. It appears Maroon will have to leave St. Louis for his next contract unless he's willing to take another enormous discount.
