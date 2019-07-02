Patrik Berglund: Signs overseas
Berglund agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Swedish club Djurgardens IF on Tuesday.
Berglund had a failing out with the Sabres last season after he was suspended indefinitely for failure to report and then placed on unconditional waivers. The Swede notched four points in 23 games prior to the incident and was averaging a mere 13:03 of ice time, the lowest of his NHL career. The 30-year-old will remain in his native Sweden for the 2019-20 campaign and may have played his final game in the NHL.
