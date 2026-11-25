Laine underwent knee surgery after a setback during his training, per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period on Wednesday.

Laine was limited to five games with Montreal during the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing core muscle surgery in October of 2025. He told reporters in June that he was no longer dealing with the injury. However, the 28-year-old didn't sign a contract over the summer and is consequently still an unrestricted free agent. Laine's knee surgery naturally makes it less likely that he'll find an interested suitor in the short term, but there still might be those willing to take a chance on him once he recovers. While injuries and inconsistent play have limited Laine, especially in recent years, he's also reached the 20-goal mark in seven different regular seasons.