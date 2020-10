Bittner won't receive a qualifying offer from Columbus and will become an unrestricted free agent, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

After four seasons playing with AHL Cleveland, Bittner has still been unable to break into the Blue Jackets' lineup. Selected by the club with the 38th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, it seems Columbus has seen enough of the 23-year-old winger to know his chances of becoming a full-time NHL player is limited at best.