Martin was unconditionally waived Friday in order for the Sharks to buy out his contract.

Martin was a defensive liability against a quick Golden Knights team in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs. He finished with a minus-4 rating in that series, paving the way for Joakim Ryan -- who is 12 years his junior -- to make his postseason debut. By purchasing Martin's contract, the Sharks will save $1.416 million over the next two seasons.