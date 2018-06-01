Paul Postma: To be cut loose by B's
Postma will not have a chance to re-sign with the Bruins, Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reports.
Postma only appeared in 14 games for the Bruins this season, and a single assist represented his point total over that span. The right defenseman was due to become an unrestricted free agent come July 1 which renders the decision to let him loose not at all surprising.
