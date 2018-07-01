Paul Stastny: Leaving Central Division
Stastny is expected to ink a three-year deal with the Golden Knights, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
After being traded to Winnipeg from St. Louis at the deadline, Stastny looked comfortable immediately by producing 13 points in the final 19 games. Stastny's an excellent game manager as well, as he finished 2017-18 with a 54.2 Corsi For percentage. The 32-year-old is headed to a squad with immense talent up the middle in William Karlsson and Erik Haula, so Stastny will likely settle behind Karlsson to as the second-line center. Expect him to still log considerable power-play minutes as well. This is the first notable signing of the Golden Knights' offseason.
