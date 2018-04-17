Pavel Datsyuk: Re-ups with KHL club for one year
Datsyuk signed a one-year contract extension with SKA St. Petersburgh of the KHL on Tuesday, hockeybuzz.com reports.
It was widely speculated that Datsyuk -- who'll presumably be a first-ballot NHL Hall of Famer -- would return to the Red Wings, but instead, he's returning to the club with whom he's played the past two seasons. The prolific two-way legend amassed 918 points (314 goals, 604 assists) through 953 games with Detroit between 2001-16.
