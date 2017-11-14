Pavel Skrbek: Still playing overseas
Skrbek continues to hone his craft for Znojmo Orli HC of the Austrian league -- netting two points in six games so far this season.
Considering Skrbek hasn't played in an NHL game since 2001-02 when he was with the Predators, a return to North America is probably not in the offing. Still, its impressive that the former second-round pick of the Penguins continues to lace them up, despite turning 39 years of age.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...