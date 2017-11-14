Pavel Skrbek: Still playing overseas

Skrbek continues to hone his craft for Znojmo Orli HC of the Austrian league -- netting two points in six games so far this season.

Considering Skrbek hasn't played in an NHL game since 2001-02 when he was with the Predators, a return to North America is probably not in the offing. Still, its impressive that the former second-round pick of the Penguins continues to lace them up, despite turning 39 years of age.