Penguins' Adam Johnson: Back on ice
Johnson (undisclosed) returned to the ice after leaving Thursday's game against Anaheim, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Johnson was on the wrong end of a hard hit early in the first period and went to the locker room to receive further treatment. Now that he's back, expect the youngster to slot back into his usual fourth-line role barring any injury setbacks.
