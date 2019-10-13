Johnson scored a goal and added a helper in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.

Johnson began a surge of three goals in 2:28 for the Penguins in the second period with his first tally of the year. He also assisted on Joseph Blandisi's goal to end the three-goal outburst. The 25-year-old forward 43 points in 67 games last year with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and also generated a pair of assists in six games at the NHL level.