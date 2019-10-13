Penguins' Adam Johnson: Compiles pair of points
Johnson scored a goal and added a helper in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Wild.
Johnson began a surge of three goals in 2:28 for the Penguins in the second period with his first tally of the year. He also assisted on Joseph Blandisi's goal to end the three-goal outburst. The 25-year-old forward 43 points in 67 games last year with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and also generated a pair of assists in six games at the NHL level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.