Penguins' Adam Johnson: Earns qualifying offer
Johnson was qualified by the Penguins on Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Johnson appeared in six games for Pittsburgh this season, in which he notched two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating while averaging a meager 5:18 of ice time. The center figures to continue spending time in the minors this upcoming season and could struggle to earn a call-up.
