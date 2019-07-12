Penguins' Adam Johnson: Lands one-year deal
Johnson inked a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Friday worth $700,000 at the NHL level.
Johnson put up 18 goals and 25 assists in 67 games last season with the Baby Pens. The center likely will begin the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, but should be an option throughout the year if a call-up is needed.
