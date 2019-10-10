Penguins' Adam Johnson: Leaves game Thursday
Johnson headed to the locker room in the first period of Thursday's game against the Ducks with an undisclosed injury.
Johnson was on the wrong end of a hard hit from Korbinian Holzer, and was slow to get to his feet. Johnson will head to the locker room to receive further treatment, but as long as he's out, the team will roll with 11 forwards.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.