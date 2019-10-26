Penguins' Adam Johnson: Out again Saturday
Johnson (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game against the Stars, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Johnson will miss his second game with this injur. He mainly serves as a fourth-line player averaging just 6:41 TOI, but Johnson's still managed two points over seven games this year. He'll look to return to action Tuesday against the Flyers, but it's a good sign for the Penguins' forward corps that Bryan Rust (hand) and Nick Bjugstad (lower body) could both return.
