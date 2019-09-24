Penguins' Adam Johnson: Out indefinitely
Johnson is dealing with a lower-body injury and doesn't have a timeline to get back onto the ice, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Johnson was injured during training camp which means he will almost certainly begin the year on non-roster injured reserve. Once given the green light to resume playing, the center will be headed down to the minors, where he figures to spend the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign. With 43 points in 67 minor-league games last season, the 25-year-old might be worth considering as a stash option in deeper dynasty formats, but otherwise won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
