Penguins' Adam Johnson: Out Sunday
Johnson (undisclosed) will not suit up for Sunday's preseason tilt against Detroit.
It's unclear when Johnson was injured or what exactly he's dealing with but it won't affect the NHL roster in the long term. His next chance to play will be in Wednesday's preseason contest against the Red Wings.
