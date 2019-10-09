Johnson was recalled by the Penguins on Wednesday.

The Penguins' forwards have been torched by injuries, so Johnson is being called up with the intent of him playing Thursday versus the Ducks. Johnson is expected to stick in the bottom six, but he had modest success in that role with two assists in six games last year. Expect him to stick around as long as Alex Galchenyuk (lower body) is out.

