Johnson was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Lightning due to an upper-body injury, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Johnson's absence resulted in Juuso Rikola drawing in on the fourth line Wednesday. It's unclear exactly how long the winger will be sidelined, but his status shouldn't be of much concern for fantasy purposes given Johnson's bottom-six role and just 6:42 of ice time per game through seven contests.