Penguins' Adam Johnson: Sent to minors
Johnson (upper body) was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.
The Penguins forward group is finally getting healthy so Johnson and Joseph Bladisi will head back to the AHL level to get regular playing time. Expect Johnson to be a regular call-up when the team has some injury trouble this season.
