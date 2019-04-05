Penguins' Adam Johnson: Shipped back to minors
Johnson was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
During his six-game stint with the Penguins, Johnsson notched two goals, three shots and 11 hits despite averaging just 5:18 of ice time. The center should sit atop the list of potential call-ups heading into the postseason. The 24-year-old's demotion could be an indication that Zach Aston-Reese (upper body) is an option for Saturday's clash with the Rangers. Looking ahead to next season, Pittsburgh figures to be hard up against the cap, as usual, which could open the door for a youngster like Johnson to earn a spot on the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...