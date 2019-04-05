Johnson was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

During his six-game stint with the Penguins, Johnsson notched two goals, three shots and 11 hits despite averaging just 5:18 of ice time. The center should sit atop the list of potential call-ups heading into the postseason. The 24-year-old's demotion could be an indication that Zach Aston-Reese (upper body) is an option for Saturday's clash with the Rangers. Looking ahead to next season, Pittsburgh figures to be hard up against the cap, as usual, which could open the door for a youngster like Johnson to earn a spot on the 23-man roster.