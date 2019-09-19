Johnson is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury that will keep him out of Thursday's preseason matchup with Columbus, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Even fully fit, Johnson wasn't going to be making the Penguins' roster for Opening Night against the Sabres on Oct. 3. The 25-year-old notched 43 points in 67 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last year and could be a call-up candidate if Pittsburgh picks up any significant injuries during the year.