Penguins' Adam Johnson: Sustains undisclosed injury
Johnson is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury that will keep him out of Thursday's preseason matchup with Columbus, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Even fully fit, Johnson wasn't going to be making the Penguins' roster for Opening Night against the Sabres on Oct. 3. The 25-year-old notched 43 points in 67 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last year and could be a call-up candidate if Pittsburgh picks up any significant injuries during the year.
