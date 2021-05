D'Orio was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

D'Orio will likely be Pittsburgh's emergency third-string goalie for Sunday's Game 1 against the Islanders behind Tristan Jarry and Max Lagace, as Casey DeSmith (lower body) hasn't been skating and is expected to miss the series opener as a result.