D'Orio was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

D'Orio was up as an emergency option for the final game of the season, as both Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith (lower body) were unavailable. Now that Jarry is cleared to play for Game 1 against the Islanders on Sunday, D'Orio will rejoin the Baby Pens and figures to be the starer versus AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.