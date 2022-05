D'Orio has been promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, per the NHL media site.

Casey DeSmith (lower body) and Tristan Jarry (foot) are both dealing with injuries, so D'Orio will presumably be on hand as an insurance policy for Thursday's Game 2 against the Rangers. D'Orio's gone 7-10-5 while posting a 2.91 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 22 AHL appearances this season.