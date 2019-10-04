Galchenyuk (lower body) was in the lineup on opening night and had one shot on goal in Pittsburgh's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

It had been reported earlier in the week that Galchenyuk would be a game-time decision with his lower-body injury, and the 25-year-old was deemed good to go. A former first-round pick by Montreal, Galchenyuk had 19 goals and 41 assists in 72 games last season for Arizona after having spent his first six years with the Canadiens. Galchenyuk has a 30-goal season on his resume and is someone to keep an eye on now that he's landed in Pittsburgh.