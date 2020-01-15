Galchenyuk scored his fifth goal of the season in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Wild.

Despite signs of improvement, Galchenyuk simply doesn't appear to be a good fit in Pittsburgh and is on pace to miss the 20-goal mark for the fourth straight year. The winger will no doubt see his name circulating among trade rumors heading into the deadline. Still, with Jake Guentzel (shoulder) unavailable, the Pens need somebody to play alongside Sidney Crosby. While that role is currently occupied by Dominik Simon, the 25-year-old Galchenyuk could certainly get a look if he can put together a few strong performances.