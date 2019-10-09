Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Considered day-to-day
Galchenyuk is labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury ahead of Thursday's contest against the Ducks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Galchenyuk continues to be plagued by a nagging issue, which led to his absence from Wednesday's morning skate. He will get another night's rest before a final decision on his status for Thursday's tilt is made. If he can't go, the Penguins will likely be forced to either summon reinforcements from the minors or roll with an extra defenseman.
