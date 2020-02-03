Galchenyuk notched an assist versus Washington on Sunday.

In his last six games Galchenyuk averaged a mere 8:25 of ice time in a fourth line role. Given his limited minutes, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the winger put just five shots on goal, which certainly won't help him get onto the scoresheet. At this point, it's hard to imagine the Milwaukee native will still be on the Pens' roster after the trade deadline, though who might want him remains to be seen.