Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Game-time call Thursday
Galchenyuk (lower body) will be a game-time call ahead of Thursday's Opening Night matchup with Buffalo, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Galchenyuk was slotted into the second line with Evgeni Malkin at Wednesday's practice session, a decent indication he will be available versus the Sabres barring a setback. If the winger isn't able to give it a go, Jared McCann figures to be the most likely replacement for a top-six role. As long as Galchenyuk is playing with Geno, he should be considered a top-end fantasy option.
