Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Game-time call Tuesday
Galchenyuk (lower body) skated in a second-line role at practice Monday and will be a game-time decision versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Galchenyuk got off to a decent start to the season, as he notched two assists, six shots and eight hits in three games. After a nine-game stint on the shelf, the winger appears close to getting back into action Tuesday. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin native could be an option for the second power-play unit in addition to his top-six role.
