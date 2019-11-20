Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Grabs helper in loss
Galchenyuk picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime defeat to the Islanders.
Galchenyuk may be riding a three-game point streak, but fans and fantasy owners alike will continue to be frustrated by the fact that the winger has yet to score a goal in the Black & Gold. The Milwaukee native should continue to get looks on the power play, but will need to open his goal account soon to avoid ending up on general manager Jim Rutherford's trade board.
