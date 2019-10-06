Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Grabs two assists in win
Galchenyuk picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Both helpers came in a five-goal second period for the Pens that put the game out of reach. Galchenyuk hasn't scored more than 19 goals since 2015-16 and has generally been something of a disappointment in his career after being the third overall pick in the 2012 draft, but the 25-year-old is seeing consistent power-play time in the early going and could be headed for a productive first season with Pittsburgh.
