Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Hampered by lower-body issue
Galchenyuk was absent from Thursday's practice due to a lingering lower-body injury, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Pittsburgh has just one more preseason game on the schedule, Saturday's matchup with Buffalo. While the priority is no doubt having Galchenyuk available for Opening Night, the club no doubt would like to continue giving the winger chances to play alongside Evgeni Malkin to bolster their chemistry. If the pair click, Galchenyuk could be in line to set a new career highs in goals and points this year.
More News
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Shipped to Pittsburgh•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Fifth straight 40-point campaign•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Ends goal drought•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Snaps scoreless skid•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Propels team to overtime win•
-
Coyotes' Alex Galchenyuk: Warming trend in desert•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.