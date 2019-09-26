Galchenyuk was absent from Thursday's practice due to a lingering lower-body injury, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Pittsburgh has just one more preseason game on the schedule, Saturday's matchup with Buffalo. While the priority is no doubt having Galchenyuk available for Opening Night, the club no doubt would like to continue giving the winger chances to play alongside Evgeni Malkin to bolster their chemistry. If the pair click, Galchenyuk could be in line to set a new career highs in goals and points this year.