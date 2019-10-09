The Penguins placed Galchenyuk (lower body) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Galchenyuk was originally considered day-to-day, so it appears as though his lower-body injury may be more serious than initially expected. The Penguins have yet to release a specific timetable for the 25-year-old's recovery, but he'll miss the team's next three games at a minimum. Adam Johnson was recalled in a corresponding move Wednesday, so he'll round out Pittsburgh's depth up front for the foreseeable future.