Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Lands on IR
The Penguins placed Galchenyuk (lower body) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Galchenyuk was originally considered day-to-day, so it appears as though his lower-body injury may be more serious than initially expected. The Penguins have yet to release a specific timetable for the 25-year-old's recovery, but he'll miss the team's next three games at a minimum. Adam Johnson was recalled in a corresponding move Wednesday, so he'll round out Pittsburgh's depth up front for the foreseeable future.
