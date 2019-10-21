Galchenyuk (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (lower body) were seen spotted on the ice in full equipment prior to Monday's practice, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Both injured players are likely just getting in some early conditioning work and probably won't participate in practice, but the fact that Galchenyuk is skating again supports the notion that he's not in danger of a long-term absence. Galchenyuk has missed six games due to the lower-body injury and seems likely to remain out the Penguins' three-game road trip this week, but a late-October return still isn't out of the question.