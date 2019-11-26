Galchenyuk scored a goal and tallied an assist to come away with two points in Monday's 3-2 overtime win versus Calgary.

Galchenyuk's power-play goal in the opening period brought the two teams level at one goal apiece. He also collected the lone assist on Jared McCann's go-ahead goal. The 25-year-old has posted six points in his last six appearances, giving Galchenyuk nine points in 15 games this season.