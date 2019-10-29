Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Removed from injured reserve
Galchenyuk (lower body) was activated off injured reserve prior to Pittsburgh's matchup with Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Galchenyuk -- who was officially deemed a game-time call for Tuesday's tilt -- figures to slot into a second-line role alongside Nick Bjugstad and Patric Hornqvist. With Evgeni Malkin (lower body) still out of the lineup, Galchenyuk should link up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, the winger notched two assists in three games, but is still looking for his first goal with the Penguins.
