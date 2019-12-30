Galchenyuk scored a goal in Saturday's 6-4 victory over Nashville.

Galchenyuk now has goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Since joining the Penguins over the summer, the winger has struggled for consistency, including going goalless in his first 14 games with Pittsburgh. While it's probably too early to jump on the Galchenyuk fantasy train, the positive results could be an indication of better times ahead.