Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores again Saturday
Galchenyuk scored a goal in Saturday's 6-4 victory over Nashville.
Galchenyuk now has goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Since joining the Penguins over the summer, the winger has struggled for consistency, including going goalless in his first 14 games with Pittsburgh. While it's probably too early to jump on the Galchenyuk fantasy train, the positive results could be an indication of better times ahead.
More News
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores second goal of season•
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: One of each in win•
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Grabs helper in loss•
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Removed from injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Full participant but won't play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.