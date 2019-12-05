Penguins' Alex Galchenyuk: Scores second goal of season
Galchenyuk scored on his lone shot in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Blues.
Galchenyuk only saw 9:05 of playing time Wednesday, but managed to pick up his second goal of the season early in the second period. It's been a rough start to the year for the first-year Penguin, who was coming off back-to-back 19-goal campaigns.
