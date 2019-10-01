Galchenyuk (lower body) is expected to rejoin practice Wednesday, though no decision regarding his availability versus Buffalo on Thursday has been made, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

The fact that Pittsburgh opted to use defenseman Juuso Riikola as a placeholder during Tuesday's session would seem to indicate the club expects Galchenyuk to be available Opening Night. If healthy, the winger will slot into the second line alongside Evgeni Malkin in what team brass hopes will be a fruitful partnership this year. If the two gel, Galchenyuk could be in line to top his career-high 56 points set in 2015-16.